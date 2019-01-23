Demetrious Johnson Is Happy He No Longer Has To Sell PPVs

Demetrious Johnson is glad to be done having to answer questions about his lack of star power.

Johnson was the most dominant champion the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has ever seen. While that may sound subjective, the numbers don’t lie as “Mighty Mouse” holds the record for most consecutive successful title defenses in UFC history. And yet he was traded after losing his title to Henry Cejudo via split decision. It was a move that made both sides happy.

Johnson Enjoys Focusing Solely On Competition

Now that Johnson is a member of the ONE Championship roster, the pressure to sell a fight no longer exists. “Mighty Mouse” told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that the difference between the UFC and ONE Championship is night and day:

“It’s not about trying to create drama over here. I always felt like in the UFC, your star power is based on how many pay-per-views you sell. When Dana White comes to you and says, ‘We’re thinking about getting rid of your division,’ and you’re on your ninth title defense, it kind of makes you wonder. But you never have to worry about that here. It’s a different vibe. When you’re not worried about selling a f—ing pay-per-view and just competing — and everyone is happy with it — that’s what it’s all about.”

Johnson will be competing in ONE’s Flyweight Grand Prix on March 31. The action will take place inside the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

Do you think Demetrious Johnson will thrive in ONE Championship?