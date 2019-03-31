Demetrious Johnson Speaks On Winning In ONE Championship Debut

Demetrious Johnson is elated with how his ONE Championship debut went down.

Earlier today (March 31), Johnson competed inside the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. “Mighty Mouse” went one-on-one with Yuya Wakamatsu in an opening round ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix bout. Johnson emerged victorious via second-round submission.

‘Mighty Mouse’ Happy With ONE Championship Debut

Speaking to reporters during the ONE Championship 92 post-fight press conference, Johnson talked about his successful debut for the promotion (via LowKickMMA.com):

“It exceeded my expectations. You know, I grew up watching Japanese mixed martial arts, you know, Pride. Seeing Shogun, Cro Cop, Wanderlei Silva, the Openweight Grand Prix. And for me to come over here and compete in the Flyweight Grand Prix in ONE Championship where it first started, that style and format of competition, I’m just blown away. I never thought in a million years I’d be over here competing. I was honestly scared, to make the, not the transition, but in the beginning of my career I was scared to go overseas to fight because you had, you know, the time difference. There’s a lot that goes into it. So my first event, being able to come over here and compete for ONE Championship, it was amazing.”

Johnson was traded to ONE Championship by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last year. The UFC received Ben Askren as part of the deal. “Mighty Mouse” was considered to be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world before dropping a split decision to Henry Cejudo in their rematch.

Do you expect Demetrious Johnson to win the ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix?