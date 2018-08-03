Demetrious Johnson Says He’s ‘Over it’ in Regards to T.J. Dillashaw Bout

Demetrious Johnson says the ship has sailed when it comes to a “super fight” with T.J. Dillashaw.

Tomorrow night (Aug. 4), Johnson and Dillashaw will be featured on the UFC 227 card. In the co-main event, Johnson defends his flyweight title against Henry Cejudo in a rematch. The headliner will also be a title rematch as bantamweight title holder Dillashaw puts his gold on the line against Cody Garbrandt.

Demetrious Johnson Says He Is “Over” Fighting T.J. Dillashaw

“Mighty Mouse” recently spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani during a media session. Johnson said he isn’t clamoring for a bout with Dillashaw as he feels the opportunity came and went (via Bloody Elbow):

“Nah, I don’t think it will happen. I think it’s dead. The ship has sailed. I’m just over it. I’m just over it. I’m tired of talking about it. It’s almost like, if you already said what the things are, why keep beating a dead horse? Why? Until something comes up, it’s just flyweights.”

UFC officials wanted to book Johnson vs. Dillashaw as the fight for “Mighty Mouse” to break Anderson Silva’s successful title defense record. Johnson turned down the fight due to contract negotiations fizzling out. He ended up submitting Ray Borg in spectacular fashion to break the record.

Johnson recently said that he accepted a bout with Dillashaw after the Borg fight, but got hurt. Once “Mighty Mouse” was healthy, the UFC decided to go in a different direction.

