Demetrious Johnson Says Henry Cejudo’s Shtick Is ‘Hilarious’

Count Demetrious Johnson as a fan of Henry Cejudo’s shtick.

Cejudo has embraced the cringe role and many have taken a dislike to it. He has called for an intergender fight with Valentina Shevchenko, and has been calling out opponents in videos and telling them to bend the knee. Meanwhile, at UFC events he has whipped a snaked in front of T.J. Dillashaw and dressed up as a magician in front of Marlon Moraes.

For Demetrious Johnson, he thinks it is quite funny and can’t help but laugh.

“I see what ‘Triple C’ is doing,” Johnson said to MMA Junkie. “It’s funny. My buddy came over to my house, and he was like, ‘What the hell is this man doing?’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He told me that intergender whatever, and I just laughed. I think it’s hilarious, but I’m happy for him. At the end of the day, he’s doing what he wants to do, and he’s creating a lot of buzz for himself and the division.

And hey, man, you can’t hate on him. He’s trying to make moves and get paid.”

Johnson is currently enjoying success in ONE Championship while Henry Cejudo is out with an injury. But, he isn’t even thinking about a possible trilogy bout. Instead, he is just focused on his career and letting ‘Triple C’ handle his.