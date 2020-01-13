Demetrious Johnson To Fight For ONE Championship Flyweight Title On April 11

Demetrious Johnson will look to add the ONE Championship flyweight belt to his collection.

The former UFC champion in Johnson will get the next flyweight title shot against champion Adriano Moraes. ONE Championship CEO, Chatri Sityodtong announced on social media.

BREAKING NEWS: Demetrious Johnson (30-3) will challenge ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes (18-3) for the world title on April 11 in China! — Chatri Sityodtong (@yodchatri) January 13, 2020

“BREAKING NEWS: Demetrious Johnson (30-3) will challenge ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes (18-3) for the world title on April 11 in China!,” Sityodtong tweeted.

Since being acquired by ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson has been on a roll. “Mighty Mouse” went 3-0 in 2019 with wins over Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Danny Kingad. He also became the flyweight grand prix champion.

Before making his ONE debut, Johnson lost a split-decision to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 to lose his belt. Before that, he defended the strap 11 times and was on a 13-fight winning streak.

Adriano Moraes, meanwhile, regained his flyweight title with a decision win over Geje Eustaquio after losing the belt to Eustaquio in the fight before. The 30-year-old defended the belt against Kingad and also was the former interim champ. The Brazilian has been in ONE Championship since 2013.

This will no doubt be the biggest named opponent for Moraes while it is a chance for Johnson to add the flyweight belt to his collection.