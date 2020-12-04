Demetrious Johnson To Fight For ONE Championship Flyweight Title On February 24

Demetrious Johnson will be fighting for ONE Championship’s flyweight title on February 24.

The Singapore-based promotion announced the news on their broadcast and promoter, Chatri Sityodtong confirmed the exciting news on his social media.

BREAKING NEWS: ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious Johnson (30-3) will challenge ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes (18-3) for all of the marbles on February 24, 2021 in Singapore. LET'S GOOOOO!!! — Chatri Sityodtong (@yodchatri) December 4, 2020

Ever since Johnson won the ONE flyweight grand prix, many fans have been waiting for this scrap against Moraes to happen. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight was delayed several months.

Adriano Moraes is currently 18-3 as a pro and reclaimed his flyweight title back in January of 2019 with a decision win over Geje Eustaquio. The fight before he lost the belt to Eustaquio by split decision. In his career, the Brazilian holds notable wins over Yasuhiro Urushitani, Kairat Akhmetov, and Danny Kingad.

Demetrious Johnson, meanwhile, is a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship with wins over Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Kingad. The former UFC flyweight champion was traded to ONE for Ben Askren following his controversial loss to Henry Cejudo.

In his career, the 34-year-old holds notable wins over Kyoji Horiguchi, Joseph Benavidez, John Dodson, Henry Cejudo, and Tim Elliott. Now, Johnson will be looking to add a ONE Championship title to his resume on February 24.