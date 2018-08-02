Demetrious Johnson wants all the gold.

This Saturday night (Aug. 4), Johnson will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title against Henry Cejudo in a rematch. When the two first did battle, “Mighty Mouse” walloped Cejudo in under three minutes. Since then, Cejudo has shown improvements in his striking and he hopes to capitalize on that.

Demetrious Johnson Wants Titles In Other Promotions

“Mighty Mouse” also has his place in mixed martial arts history. He’ll be a shoe-in for the UFC Hall of Fame due to his record-breaking number of title defenses. There may also never be a flyweight as dominant as he has been. Despite this, Johnson wants even more. During an open workout scrum, he recalled daydreaming of holding titles in numerous promotions (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If I was to, like, go out and collect all the belts, now that’s something that’s like, ‘OK, I’ve proven that I’m the best.’ If I was to go to ONE Championship, win the flyweight division there. Go to Rizin, win the flyweight division there. And then go to Bellator … win the belt there. Now this speaks volumes. For me to have every unique looking belt around the world, that’s what gets me excited if you really want to know. That’s where it’s like, ‘You have me interested now.’”

UFC 227 takes place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. In the main event, bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will go one-on-one with Cody Garbrandt. Also featured on the card will be a featherweight scrap between Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano. Be on the lookout for our staff predictions of the main card before fight night. You can count on MMA News to provide live coverage of UFC 227. We’ve got you covered with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Do you think Demetrious Johnson will get his wish?