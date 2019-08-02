Demetrious Johnson Wins Second ONE Championship Fight By Decision

Demetrious Johnson had his second ONE Championship fight at ONE: Dawn of Heroes. There, he was taking on Tatsumitsu Wada in the sem-finals of the flyweight Grand Prix.

Early on, it was Wada who had a ton of success as he even had Johnson’s back on the ground. He was trying to sink in a choke while landing shots, but the former UFC champion survived the round.

In the second round, it was Demetrious Johnson who took over and took Wada down to the ground and was in the guard for most of it, trying to pass. Yet, Wada kept blocking the transitions. The third and final round saw “Mighty Mouse” get Wada to the mat again and land heavy ground and pound and cut him where the doctor had to come in.

The final bell sounds where they go to the judge’s scorecards where it is Demetrious Johnson who won by unanimous decision on all the scorecards. He advances to the flyweight Grand Prix against Danny Kingad who won the bout earlier. The two will meet in October.