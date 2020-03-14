Demian Maia May Delay Retirement Plans If He Beats Gilbert Burns

Depending on what a win over Gilbert Burns would mean, Demian Maia could hold off on initial retirement plans.

After his clash with Burns tonight (March 14), Maia plans to retire after two more fights. The 42-year-old has achieved a lot in his career but if there’s a chance he can have one last crack at UFC gold, he’ll delay retirement for it. That’s why his co-main event UFC Brasilia bout is crucial.

Maia Discusses Possibly Delaying Retirement Plans

Speaking to Ag Fight, Maia said that if beating Burns means he’s close to a UFC title shot, then retirement will have to be delayed (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“It’s obvious that I want to reach Cerrone’s win record, I know that’s important for my career. Those milestones last forever, even if someone passes you later, they are forever. To reach a milestone like that is a kind of title, but I can’t keep thinking about it. I have to focus on the fight, because it’s a really hard one.

“At first, yes, there is a 90% chance of that happening (retiring after two more fights).” Demian continued. “However, if I win that fight and there’s a title possibility, or if I win this one and the next and they call me, sure I will (postpone retirement). A chance to fight for the title is something that would make me stretch out my career a little longer.”

Maia is looking to extend his winning streak to four tonight. Meanwhile, Burns is hoping for his fifth victory in a row. Many believe that if Burns can defeat Maia, it would be the biggest win of his pro MMA career.

UFC Brasilia will take place inside the Ginasio Nilson Nelson. There will be no fans in attendance as the event will be closed to the public over coronavirus fears.

Be sure to join MMA News tonight for live coverage of UFC Brasilia. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.