Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin in the Works for UFC Fight Night in Minnesota

A welterweight showdown between former title contender Demian Maia and Anthony Rocco Martin is in the works for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 29.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Friday following an initiali report from Combate in Brazil.

After a string of three straight losses to a trio of current or former UFC champions, Maia got back on track in his last fight with a first round submission win over Lyman Good.

The 41-year old grappler has now racked up 10 career submission wins as part of the UFC roster.

For his next fight, Maia will face off with Martin, who is coming into the fight off four straight wins after returning to the welterweight division.

Martin, who now trains at American Top Team in Florida, has looked better than ever since moving to welterweight but he now faces his stiffest test to date going up against Maia in June.

The UFC Fight Night card from Minnesota is expected to air on ESPN in the United States with the main event pitting former champions Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler against each other for a second time. Woodley won the first fight by knockout and now Lawler seeks his revenge in the rematch.