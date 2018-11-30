Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good & Other Fights Added to UFC Fortaleza

UFC Fortaleza has added six fights to its lineup, one of which being native Brazilian Demian Maia taking on Lyman Good, as announced by UFC officials on Thursday. Demian Maia will look to start of 2019 on a much-needed positive note as he faces a fighter eight years his junior.

Eagerly seeking to pick up his first win in four fights, Demian Maia will look to snap his three-fight skid when he arrives in Fortaleza. It was just last year that Demian Maia challenged Tyron Woodley for the welterweight championship at UFC 214 prior to losing to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman, and now Maia (#8) will try to pick up a win against the unranked Lyman Good. Fans can expect Maia to look to implement his 4th degree black belt jiu-jitsu skills and add to his library of submission victories to the delight of the Brazilian audience.

Lyman Good has quietly won six of his last seven fights, most recently picking up a knockout victory over Ben Saunders at UFC 230 in the first round. He will most likely look to keep the fight standing and knock out a second consecutive veteran when he battles the legendary Demian Maia on March 11th.

The current UFC Fortaleza card now contains the following lineup:

Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes

Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good

Max Griffin vs. Thiago Alves

Alexa Grasso vs. Marina Rodriguez

Magomed Bibulatov vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Mara Romero Borella vs. Taila Santos

Dmitry Sosnovskiy vs. Junior Albini

What is your prediction for this welterweight bout? Will Demian Maia get back in the win column in his native Brazil?