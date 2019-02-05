Demian Maia Says Woodley vs. Usman Is ‘Tough To Call’

Demian Maia has mixed it up with Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman and he believes calling their March title bout is tough.

On March 2, Woodley will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title against Usman. The title clash will serve as UFC 235’s co-main event. That card will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and Anthony Smith. The action will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maia Talks Woodley vs. Usman

Maia competed at UFC on ESPN+ 2 this past Saturday night (Feb. 2), scoring a submission win over Lyman Good. During the post-fight press conference, Maia discussed Woodley vs. Usman (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s an extremely tough fight to call. To be coherent with what I’ve said, I believe that Woodley, for all that he’s shown, is a slight favorite. But I have a feeling, I don’t know why – I mean, I do know why, because I fought him. (Usman) is a very well-rounded guy. Aggressive at the right times, but he also knows how to apply the rules. I think Usman will still be champion. I don’t know if it’s now, or within one year, I believe he will be champion some day.”

Woodley was last seen in action back in September. He successfully defended his welterweight gold against Darren Till with a second round submission. As for Usman, he turned in a dominant performance against Rafael dos Anjos, scoring a unanimous decision win.

Do you think Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman is tough to call, or do you see a clear path to victory for one?