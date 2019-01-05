Former UFC Heavyweight Stops Man’s Assault On Woman

A former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter didn’t sit idle when he saw a man assaulting a woman.

Denis Stojnic is a former UFC heavyweight who owns the Dorian Gray nightclub in Sarajevo. On Dec. 30, Stojnic saw a male follow a female outside of the nightclub. The man pulled her by the hair and assaulted her behind a car.

Dennis Stojnic Springs Into Action

The video below shows the man’s assault on the woman followed by Stojnic throwing the man to the ground and controlling him (via Klix.ba):

Stojnic recently spoke to Crna Hronika on what transpired on that night (via RT.com):

“When I saw on my video controller, a huge man even proportions physically [bigger] than me, striking a female person with a [closed fist to the head], I immediately ran out and reacted so that [she was] protected from the perpetrator. I conquered it and finally we accompanied the girl along with security to a taxi, and she did not want to report this case to the police. Unfortunately, in our country violence against women is becoming more and more [common] and my duty as a man, a citizen, and owner is that everyone in my facility feels safe, especially women.”

Stojnic went 0-2 in his UFC run, but garnered a professional mixed martial arts record of 13-3, 1 NC. He scored nine finishes in his career, five via knockout or TKO and four by way of submission.