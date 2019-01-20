Following UFC On ESPN+ 1 Win, Dennis Bermudez Retires

Dennis Bermudez has decided to walk away from professional mixed martial arts competition.

Earlier tonight (Jan. 19), Bermudez went one-on-one with Te Edwards at UFC on ESPN+ 1. Bermudez had been hinting at retirement to UFC interviewer Megan Olivi, but he made the announcement following his unanimous decision victory. An emotional Bermudez left his gloves inside the Octagon and talked about his uncle who is battling cancer.

Thanks for the memories, @MenaceBermudez. Following a unanimous decision (30-26 x 3) victory over Te Edwards, Bermudez calls it a career. #UFCBrooklynpic.twitter.com/iS2JfncQRr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2019

Bermudez was a slight underdog going into his bout with Edwards. Following a four-fight skid, many wondered if Bermudez’s days inside the Octagon were numbered. “The Menace” was able to snap a the skid and is back in the win column to end his career. If Bermudez sticks with his retirement, he will leave the sport with a record of 17-9. He’s garnered four knockouts and three submissions.

Bermudez made his mark on season 14 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” While he wasn’t able to win the tournament, he ended up going on a seven-fight winning streak. During that streak, he defeated a young Max Holloway via split decision. Bermudez leaves the sport having fought some of the toughest competition against the likes of Holloway, Chan Sung Jung, and Ricardo Lamas to name a few.

Do you think Dennis Bermudez picked the right time to retire?