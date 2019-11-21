Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz Both Agree Bout Doesn’t Go 12 Rounds

Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz made their final press conference appearance before their rematch on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Having already fought once before, both men were respectful and well aware of what they both bring into the ring for the pay-per-view event. One thing they both agreed on, was that neither of them see it going to round 12.

“Either he is going to knock me out, or I’m going to knock him out,” Ortiz said about what to expect on Saturday. While Wilder hinted at the fight being a final chance for Ortiz to get at his WBC title, Ortiz does not believe to be the case at all. He and Wilder are promising a war and Ortiz added that he wished there were no bells between rounds so they could, “just keep going.”

From Premier Boxing Champions

“When I step in the ring, I only have one goal, one mission, to knock people out,” Wilder said when asked for a prediction. He added, “It’s the only way I know. In reality, nobody wants to come to a fight and see a 12-round fight.” Of Wilder’s 41-0-1 record, 40 of his wins come by way of knockout. “That’s what I do and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

Ortiz has more time to prepare for this match than he did the last one and it shows in his physique. Wilder noticed Ortiz’s physique as well and said he “looks good.” However, he feels even with whatever different approach Ortiz has taken to prepare for Saturday, his own evolution since they last fought will still have his hand raised on Saturday night.

With both men promising a knockout, who do you think is more likely to deliver?