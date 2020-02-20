Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Almost Come to Blows Before Rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury did their final press conference on Wednesday and it would seem the pressure building for the rematch finally popped before the conference even got going. As the two heavyweights approached one another for a face-off, shoving ensued and it is safe to say both men are ready to go.

From PBC on Fox

The boxer versus the power puncher match up from their first meeting left both men with a lot to think about before facing each other again. Namely, the twelfth round knockdown that occurred when Wilder dropped Fury. Both men commented on the moment that has been analyzed by boxing fans since Fury went down and somehow was able to get back up to finish the match. “Round 12 has been in his mind since day one,” Wilder said. “That’s why he ran away from the rematch,” Wilder added, saying, “In the back of Fury’s mind, he will think about how I gave him a concussion and how he had no idea how he even got on the ground.”

“I do believe that round is in his head, and if he says otherwise, he is lying.” Deontay Wilder

However, Fury thinks the same moment from their first match is still with Wilder as well. A moment where the bout was seemingly won changed when Fury got back to his feet. Fury commended Wilder on the moment, “The twelfth round of our first fight was a good round, and credit to Wilder, he got me with two of the best punches I have ever seen thrown in a 12 round heavyweight fight.” Fury added that “But the thing Wilder must be thinking is, ‘I hit that guy with my hardest punch in round 12, and he got up. What do I have to do to keep him down?’”

“I hit the floor last time, but I showed that I’m truly a fighting man. If he can’t finish me, I’m going to eat him up.” TYSON FURY

With both men predicting a finish for Saturday night, this is already on deck to be boxing’s biggest match of 2020.

Do you think the knockdown is stuck in either man’s head?