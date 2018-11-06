Deontay Wilder Believes Floyd Mayweather Could Ruin Legacy With Tenshin Nasukawa Fight

Boxing heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has some concerns for Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. regarding his next fight.

He’ll take on rising prospect Tenshin Nasukawa on December 31st at Rizin 14. As of this writing, a rule set hasn’t been decided. This fight goes down in Tokyo, Japan. There is speculation that this fight could be turned into a fight that sees MMA rules attached, which is intriguing.

Wilder told TMZ Sports in a recent interview that he thinks this is a risky move by Mayweather due to it ruining his legacy forever should he lose.

Granted, this fight won’t impact his perfect 50-0 pro boxing record, but it takes away from the fact that Mayweather has never been beaten as a pro-fighter.



“People only remember the last thing you done. Just imagine me, I’ve knocked out 39 guys this is gonna be my 40th one. Let’s just say this is my last fight ever, and I just go the rounds or I lose, they won’t fully remember all my knockouts. That’s why in boxing we must retire at the right time when we’re on top.”

Mayweather has been teasing for months now that he will make the transition from the world of boxing to the land of MMA. Now, that appears to become a reality. Mayweather was last seen when he beat former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ, Conor McGregor, once he defeated him by TKO last year in Las Vegas, Nevada.