Deontay Wilder Believes Jarrell Miller Has ‘Good Chance’ To KO Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder doesn’t think Jarrel Miller’s prediction of a knockout win over Anthony Joshua are too far fetched. Miller has been boasting that he will become the first man to defeat the Englishman inside the squared circle. Speaking to Boxing Scene, “The Bronze Bomber” explained why he thinks the Brooklyn native has a “good chance” at defeating the heavyweight king:

“I think he’s got a good chance,” Wilder said. “I do, I don’t think Joshua has a tough style to fight against – I mean, you done seen many of his previous opponents – you know, if it wasn’t for the ref, we probably could’ve seen different results in the fight. Especially in the [Joseph] Parker fight, that referee was horrible. That was horrible.

“The [Carlos] Takam fight, too. But I do give Jarrell a chance to beat him, especially if he can get him to the stage of where [Joshua] gets real fatigued, like Klitschko had him, on the ropes. I think if he gets fatigued, Jarrell will finish him off.

“I can see Jarrell winning by points and maybe even, you know, sneaking in there and knocking him out. But I can see Joshua knocking him out for sure. I can see him knocking [Miller] out more than I can see him winning on points.

“But I can see Jarrell Miller winning by decision and I can see Anthony Joshua winning by knockout.”

Miller will be challenging for Joshua’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. Their fight goes down on June 1st from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. This will be Wilder’s first fight on United States soil. Miller is undefeated with a record of 23-0-1.

He’ll be facing Joshua, who is undefeated as well with a 22-0 record. 21 of his career victories have come by way of knockout.

