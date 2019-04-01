Quote: It’s ‘Goodbye Joshua’ If Deontay Wilder Connects On The Chin

If Deontay Wilder connects on his chine, one boxing pundit believes it's "goodbye Joshua" should the heavyweight champs share the ring.

Perhaps one of the biggest fights to be made in boxing right now is a heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. Both men are reigning atop the heavyweight division at the moment, and a fight between them has been rumored for quite some time now.

Unfortunately, several road blocks have prevented such a fight from happening. If they were to share the ring, however, legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum says, if Deontay Wilder connects on Joshua’s chin, it’s “goodbye Joshua” (via Boxing Scene):

“Joshua, you know, it remains to be seen,” Arum said. “His chin isn’t the greatest. If Wilder hit him on the chin, then it’s goodbye Joshua, I think. It remains to be seen.”



For now, both men have different foes ahead they must focus on. Joshua will make his United States debut from Madison Square Garden in June. He’ll be defending his heavyweight throne against Jarrell Miller. As for Wilder, he steps into the ring against Dominic Breazeale on May 18th to defend his WBC heavyweight title.

The heavyweight division continues to get even more interesting. With former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko reportedly re-entering the mix, the possibilities are endless in regards to match-ups.

Who do you think takes a fight between Joshua and Wilder?