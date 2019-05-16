Deontay Wilder Doesn’t Regret Saying His Opponent’s Life Is On The Line In Their Fight

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder doesn't regret saying his opponent's life could be on the line when they fight this weekend.

Deontay Wilder wants a body on his record. “The Bronze Bomber” recently said that he is still gunning to take a man’s life inside the boxing ring. His next opponent, Dominic Breazeale, apparently has his life on the line when they fight this weekend:

“[Breazeale’s] life is on the line for this fight and I do mean his life. I am still trying to get me a body on my record,” Wilder said.

“Dominic Breazeale asked for this. I didn’t go seek him. He [sought] me. So if it comes it comes. This is a brutal sport. This is not a gentleman sport. We don’t ask to hit each other in the face but we do anyway. And you can ask any doctor around the world, he will tell you, your head is not meant to be hit.

“On this particular time we have bad blood against each other. This is the only sport where you can kill a man and get paid for it at the same time. It’s legal. So why not use my right to do so?”

Wilder’s comments were met with a ton of criticism, even sparking angry comments from WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. However, despite the backlash Wilder has received online, in the press, and from Sulaiman himself, he has no regrets over what he said, as he told BBC Sport in a recent interview (via Boxing Scene):

“I don’t regret nothing that I say. I am passionate about what I say and passionate about what I do. I’ve always been real. I don’t worry about being politically correct,” Wilder said.

Wilder and Breazeale will meet with the undefeated champion’s WBC heavyweight title on the line this weekend (Sat. May 18, 2019) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

