Deontay Wilder Doesn’t Think Anthony Joshua’s U.S. Debut Will Go As Expected

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder doesn’t think Anthony Joshua’s first trip to the United States will go the way the heavyweight king is hoping. It was recently announced Joshua will face Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller from Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1st. Joshua’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles will be on the line.

Wilder recently told Talk Sport that he has doubts about how successful the event will be. “The Bronze Bomber” explained that neither Joshua or Miller are very well known by U.S. fans. He also pointed out that those who do know Joshua also know about the Englishman’s reluctance to lock down a fight with himself (via Boxing Scene):

“Jarrell is still an unknown fighter here in America. Jarrell is from Brooklyn and stuff like that, but they don’t even know him in his own city. He’s not a name that’s been developed in the market here so for me I don’t think it’s gonna be a great look for him because even Anthony’s not that known here in America,” Wilder said. “

The people that does know [Joshua], they know about $50 million [that he rejected to fight me], they know about the story of the $15 million flat [fee he offered me] and why the fight is not happening. So I don’t think they’re gonna accept it very well, but we’re gonna see.

“I don’t think they’re gonna get the outcome that they’re expecting is gonna happen. I know they’re expecting the English to come over and support it big, but it shouldn’t be that way. If he done the right thing and accepted the fight, and say he’s coming over to fight Deontay Wilder, the outcome would be crazy.”

Joshua is undefeated in his boxing career with a perfect record of 22-0. 21 of his 22 victories have come by way of knockout. The only man to have ever gone the distance with Joshua is Joseph Parker, who was defeated on the judges’ scorecards. He’ll face Miller, who is also undefeated at 23-0-1. In his last contest, Miller defeated Bogdan Dinu back in November by way of fourth-round knockout.

Now he hopes to shock the boxing world by becoming the first man to defeat Joshua inside the squared circle.

