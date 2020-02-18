Deontay Wilder Feels Tyson Fury Is Nervous Ahead Of Their Rematch

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder senses that Tyson Fury is nervous ahead of their rematch.

This Saturday night (Feb. 22), Wilder and Fury will do battle in a highly anticipated rematch. In their first bout back in Dec. 2018, “The Bronze Bomber” and “The Gypsy King” did battle for 12 rounds. All hope appeared to be lost for Wilder until he dropped Fury in the final frame. Somehow, Fury was able to get back to his feet and the result was in the hands of the judges. The fight was ruled a split draw.

Wilder Says Fury Is Nervous

Speaking to reporters during a media conference, Wilder explained why he believes Fury is nervous going into their second clash (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Deep down in his heart, I really feel that he’s nervous,” Wilder said during a media conference call ahead of the rematch with Fury. “I really feel he’s very, very nervous from the first time what happened. When you knock a person down and give them a concussion, you never forget that. You never forget who did that to you and how they did it. When you’re going back in there with them a second time to relive that moment all over again, it has to be stressful. You definitely can’t sleep at night.”

Both Wilder and Fury are undefeated in their boxing careers. Wilder has a pro record of 42-0-1. In victory, he’s only gone the distance one time and that was against Bermane Stiverne back in Jan. 2015. That means “The Bronze Bomber” has a whopping 41 knockouts to his credit.

As for Fury, he has a record of 29-0-1. Fury has amassed 20 knockouts in his career. “The Gypsy King” is known for stopping his opponents thanks to accumulated damage, while Wilder has one-punch knockout power.

