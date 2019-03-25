Deontay Wilder: If Fury Thinks He Was Robbed, Why Didn’t He Take The Rematch?

Back in December, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury put on an absolute classic. The pair fought all 12 rounds to a Split Decision, which resulted in Wilder retaining his title. Of the pair, Wilder was the only fighter to land a knockdown in the fight, scoring two. However, Fury clearly outboxed his American counterpart when it was all said and done.

After the result, fans have been calling for an immediate rematch. Even both fighters themselves stated a rematch is in order. However, with all three of the heavyweight division’s top fighters signed to different broadcast partners, making a fight between any of them becomes very difficult.

At one point, the opportunity for a Wilder vs. Fury II bout was on the table, before Fury opted to sign with Top Rank boxing and ESPN. Now, Wilder has re-upped with Showtime Boxing for a few more fights. Speaking to Premier Boxing Champions, Wilder discussed the possible rematch with Fury.

He asked, if “The Gypsy King” truly believes he was robbed of a win against him, why didn’t he accept the rematch? (via Boxing Scene):

“What challenger do you know won’t take a rematch after they feel they got robbed?” said Wilder. “If you think you won so easy, then why not do it again for big money? But that wasn’t the case. They had to look out for themselves and put themselves in the best position for them.

“I did the appropriate thing. Many people felt our fight was controversial so I gave him the rematch. I think he should have taken our deal while it was on the table. He got his new deal because they thought I was going to be a part of it. I mean, if I don’t give him that rematch, they’re going to be sick.”

Do you think Wilder and Fury will ever rematch down the road?