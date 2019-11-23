Deontay Wilder Knocks Out Luis Ortiz In Rematch

UPDATE: Deontay Wilder has knocked out Luis Ortiz in their rematch

The time has arrived for Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2.

Tonight (Nov. 23), Wilder and Ortiz will collide again. In their first meeting, Wilder earned the 10th-round knockout win. This time, the two will collide inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MMA News has you covered with a live stream of the early prelims. Three bouts will be streamed live beginning at 5 p.m. ET. The action moves on to FS2 at 7 p.m. ET. Those who wish to see the rematch between Wilder and Ortiz will have to order the pay-per-view. That portion of the card begins at 9 p.m. ET.

You can peep the early prelims below.

Keep refreshing this page for updated results as the night rolls along.

Prelims (MMA News)

Jose Manuel Gomez def. Daniel Placeres via TKO – R3

Jhon Gemino def. Arnold Alejandro via KO – R3, 1:45

Angel Alejandro def. Mark John Yap via unanimous decision

Prelims (FS2)

Shon Mondragon vs. Juan Centeno*

Dustin Long def. Marsellos Wilder via KO – R5

Viktor Slavinskyi def. Rigoberto Hermosillo via unanimous decision (58-56, 59-55, 60-54)

Main Card (PPV)

Eduardo Ramirez def. Leduan Barthelemy via TKO – R4, 2:15

Brandon Figueroa vs. Julio Ceja ends in split draw (115-113, 116-112, 114-114)

Leo Santa Cruz def. Miguel Flores via unanimous decision (115-112, 117-110, 117-110)

Deontay Wilder (c) def. Luis Ortiz via KO – R7 – for WBC heavyweight title

*- This bout did not air before the main card