Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2 Live Stream & Results

The time has arrived for Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2.
Tonight (Nov. 23), Wilder and Ortiz will collide again. In their first meeting, Wilder earned the 10th-round knockout win. This time, the two will collide inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMA News has you covered with a live stream of the early prelims. Three bouts will be streamed live beginning at 5 p.m. ET. The action moves on to FS2 at 7 p.m. ET. Those who wish to see the rematch between Wilder and Ortiz will have to order the pay-per-view. That portion of the card begins at 9 p.m. ET.
Prelims (MMA News)
- Jose Manuel Gomez def. Daniel Placeres via TKO – R3
- Jhon Gemino def. Arnold Alejandro via KO – R3, 1:45
- Angel Alejandro def. Mark John Yap via unanimous decision
Prelims (FS2)
- Shon Mondragon vs. Juan Centeno
- Marsellos Wilder vs. Dustin Long
- Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo
Main Card (PPV)
- Leduan Barthelemy vs. Eduardo Ramirez
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Julio Ceja
- Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores
- Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Luis Ortiz – for WBC heavyweight title