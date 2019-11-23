Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2 Live Stream & Results

The time has arrived for Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2.

Tonight (Nov. 23), Wilder and Ortiz will collide again. In their first meeting, Wilder earned the 10th-round knockout win. This time, the two will collide inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MMA News has you covered with a live stream of the early prelims. Three bouts will be streamed live beginning at 5 p.m. ET. The action moves on to FS2 at 7 p.m. ET. Those who wish to see the rematch between Wilder and Ortiz will have to order the pay-per-view. That portion of the card begins at 9 p.m. ET.

You can peep the early prelims below.

Prelims (MMA News)

Jose Manuel Gomez def. Daniel Placeres via TKO – R3

Jhon Gemino def. Arnold Alejandro via KO – R3, 1:45

Angel Alejandro def. Mark John Yap via unanimous decision

Prelims (FS2)

Shon Mondragon vs. Juan Centeno

Marsellos Wilder vs. Dustin Long

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo

Main Card (PPV)