Deontay Wilder Meets With DAZN, Anthony Joshua Fight Possible

The DAZN streaming service is dominating the boxing game at the moment. And all signs indicate that they’re nowhere near done. ESPN reports that the streaming service is now targetting the services of WBC heavyweight Deontay Wilder. DAZN already has boxing stars like Canelo Alvarez inked to deals. They recently signed the Mexican star’s rival, Gennady Golovkin, to a broadcast deal as well.

However, in regards to Wilder, one aspect of a possible deal that makes things even more interesting is the fact that Anthony Joshua works with the service on a fight-by-fight basis. Per the report, Wilder and his management met with DAZN executive chairman John Skipper. The meeting took place in New York on Tuesday (March 12, 2019). Wilder manager Shelly Finkel confirmed the talks:

“We did (meet) but nothing was resolved and internally we are going to continue to talk about it and then we will get back to them, but it went well,” Finkel said.

If DAZN is able to ink Wilder down to a deal, setting up the long-awaited fight between “The Bronze Bomber” and Joshua, it would easily give the service the two biggest fights in boxing today. The other being the expected trilogy fight between “GGG” and Canelo Alvarez.

What do you think about Wilder possibly signing with DAZN?