Deontay Wilder Not Impressed By Tyson Fury’s Win Over Tom Schwarz

Deontay Wilder believes Tyson Fury is being built up ahead of their 2020 rematch.

Fury went one-on-one with Tom Schwarz this past Saturday night (June 15). The action was held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It only took “The Gypsy King” two rounds to dispatch of Schwarz.

Wilder Talks Fury’s Performance Against Schwarz

Speaking to The Athletic, Wilder gave his take on Fury’s performance against Schwarz (via BJPenn.com):

“It was a cool performance. It wasn’t much of an opponent. I think (Schwarz) only threw four punches. He was a punching bag. Fury did what he was supposed to do. They’re trying to promote him up, saying things, selling this story about him over and over again, talking about him as the lineal champion… It’s building him up. But the performance (on Saturday against Tom Schwarz) was just OK.”

Wilder and Fury met back in Dec. 2018. Their bout is considered to be one of the most memorable heavyweight boxing tilts in recent memory. Fury’s ability to beat the 10-count after eating a mammoth punch in the final round won’t soon be forgotten. The bout was scored a split draw.

“The Bronze Bomber” is set to meet Luis Ortiz in a rematch. Reporter Mike Coppinger says the bout is being targeted for a Showtime pay-per-view in September.