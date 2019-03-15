Deontay Wilder Reportedly Turning Down $100 Million DAZN Deal

Deontay Wilder is expected to announce his network decision soon. However, DAZN is not expected to be his choice. According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Wilder is expected to decline a $100 million multi-fight offer from the DAZN streaming service. The service has been aggressively pursuing “The Bronze Bomber” as of late:

"Deontay Wilder will formally announce his network decision on Tuesday, but expectation is that he will reject @ DAZN_USA's offer, sources tell @ SInow. DAZN has aggressively pursued Wilder in the last week, offering him a multi-fight deal that would well exceed $100 million."

FOX Sports’ Mike Coppinger reports that Wilder’s May 18th fight against Dominic Breazeale will not be airing on DAZN. Now, Wilder is expected to announce his network destination next week on Tuesday:

"SOURCES: Deontay Wilder is in the process of completing a new multi-fight deal; his May 18 fight vs. Dominic Breazeale won't take place on DAZN. Wilder's co-manager, Shelly Finkel, confirmed. News conference on Tuesday. @ SIChrisMannix first reported next fight not on DAZN"

Wilder is undefeated in his boxing career with a record of 40-0-1. In his last outing, Wilder and Tyson Fury fought to a Split Draw after 12 hard-fought rounds. Wilder scored a hellacious knockdown in the fight, which many thought could’ve been ruled a knockout. However, Fury survived and the bout went the distance and was determined on the judges’ scorecards.

