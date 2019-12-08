Deontay Wilder Rips Anthony Joshua Following Andy Ruiz Rematch

Deontay Wilder isn’t impressed by Anthony Joshua’s victory over Andy Ruiz in their rematch.

Yesterday (Dec. 7), Joshua challenged Ruiz for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight championships. Back in June, Ruiz stunned the boxing world when he defeated Joshua via seventh-round TKO. The rematch played out much differently with Joshua putting his technical boxing on display to defeat Ruiz via unanimous decision.

Wilder Slams Joshua Following Ruiz Rematch

Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion, explained to The Athletic why he isn’t impressed by Joshua (via Sports Bible).

“Joshua did what he had to do to get the win. He ran around the ring and was on his bike all day. Basically, he had Klitschko in the camp and he was a lot like Klitschko: that jab-grab-hold method. That’s all he did tonight.”

“The Bronze Bomber” went on to say that he feels Joshua needed to make a statement against Ruiz but he failed to do so.

“You want to dominate guys, man. Maybe I’m just too rough, too hardcore and too much of a dream for this time and era, maybe the world wants that nice s**t… my mentality is so different from these other fighters.

“But when I think of myself as a champion… you want to come out there and whoop his a*s.

“I’m not coming in, after losing to this guy, to just dance and grab and jab and hold.

“I’m going to show the world and convince them I am the very best and that no-one is close to me, especially with what’s going on in the division right now. It’s a time of proving who is the best.”