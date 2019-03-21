Deontay Wilder Says He Holds Keys To Heavyweight Division

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says that he holds the keys to the heavyweight division.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he holds the keys to the heavyweight division. “The Bronze Bomber” just re-upped with Showtime Boxing on a three-fight deal, turning down a $100 million offer from the DAZN streaming service. Now, he’ll face Dominic Breazeale on May 18th in his next title defense.

Wilder is hoping to send the 33-year-old down to the canvas the way he has to each of his previous 41 opponents inside the ring (via Boxing Scene):

“I want to prove to the world that I’m the best. That’s what I believe in my heart. Until someone proves me wrong, I will continue to believe that. Breazeale is the next man in line. I can’t wait for this one,” Wilder said.

“I’m just going to show everyone on May 18. The way I feel right now, the fight could be this week. The champion must always be ready for whatever a challenger can bring.

“I hope he’s training his hardest. I’m glad he has Virgil Hunter on his side to show him something new. Every man I’ve faced; they’ve landed on the canvas. I’m going to continue to do that on May 18.

“No man who gets in the ring will be able to defeat Deontay Wilder. I hold the keys to the heavyweight division. No fighter is doing what I’m doing. I’m trying to give the fans something they’ve never seen before.

“Enjoy this one, because it’s going to be a massacre. May 18 will be a beautiful day for me and a beautiful day to see what I’m planning to do for the sport of boxing.”

Breazeale is no easy walk in the park. He has only ever lost to one man in his 21-fight career. That man being current WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Joshua finished Breazeale in the seventh round of their 2016 contest.

Certainly, Wilder is hoping to out-perform Joshua against Breazeale come May.

