Deontay Wilder Says Luis Ortiz Challenged Him Most in Last Bout

Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz face off for the second time this Saturday night on pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The last time the two heavyweights met back in 2018, Wilder emerged the victor with a knockout in round 10. Even though he won decisively, Wilder says that the match they had in Brooklyn was the one he was most challenged in.

He’s very dangerous and I blessed him with a second chance Deontay Wilder on Luis Ortiz

“Even though I knocked Ortiz out the first time, it was an amazing fight,” Wilder said during his arrival yesterday at the MGM Grand. He added, “That was the fight that I was challenged the most during. I understand why none of the other heavyweights want to fight Ortiz.” In the last fight, Ortiz was doing a lot in the early rounds and seemed to hurt Wilder during the seventh round. However, Wilder was able to recover and put Ortiz away. “He’s very dangerous and I blessed him with a second chance,” Wilder said about the upcoming rematch.

Since his match with Wilder, Ortiz has won his last three bouts. Two TKO victories in 2018 and one unanimous decision last March. Ortiz said, “Deontay Wilder is a throwback fighter like me, and we both want to fight the best.” As far as the rematch for the weekend goes, he said, “I believe I’m the best and that’s why I’m getting this rematch. I’m focused on this fight and this fight only and doing everything to have my hand raised Saturday night.”

Interesting that Wilder sees his match with Ortiz as his most challenging considering the match between him and Tyson Fury went to a draw this time last year. After that bout, Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round this past Spring.

How will this rematch go on Saturday night?