Deontay Wilder Signs New Three-Fight Deal With Showtime

Deontay Wilder will remain with Showtime and he’s reportedly looking to clash with a heavyweight legend.

It’s no secret that the sports streaming service, DAZN, has been making serious moves in the world of combat sports. The new platform has signed the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin to massive deals. DAZN was attempting to sign Wilder, but they have lost their bid.

Deontay Wilder Stays With Showtime

Last week, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported that Wilder was expected to turn down DAZN’s offer worth over $100 million. Here’s what Mannix said:

“Deontay Wilder will formally announce his network decision on Tuesday, but expectation is that he will reject [DAZN’s] offer, sources tell [Sports Illustrated]. DAZN has aggressively pursued Wilder in the last week, offering him a multi-fight deal that would well exceed $100 million.”

The report turned out to be correct as Wilder announced he signed a new three-fight deal with Showtime. The announcement was made during the Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale press conference.

Reports have surfaced claiming that Wladimir Klitschko is being offered massive money to come out of retirement. There was a report that Klitschko was in talks with DAZN, but Fight Sports is claiming that Wilder vs. Klitschko appears to be in the cards. It all depends on whether or not Wilder can retain his WBC heavyweight gold against Breazeale on May 18.

Do you think taking a bout with Wladimir Klitschko does anything for Deontay Wilder’s stock?