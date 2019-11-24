Deontay Wilder Speaks On Second Win Over Luis Ortiz, Tyson Fury Rematch

Deontay Wilder was able to successfully defend his WBC title against Luis Ortiz in their rematch Saturday night. In Wilder’s tenth title defense, he was able to put Ortiz away in round seven with a straight right hand that sent Ortiz to the canvas. With this rematch out of the way, Wilder says the rematch with Tyson Fury is the next one on deck.

While the first six rounds seemed to have Ortiz working as the aggressor, Wilder seemed to be just trying to find his range to deliver the finishing blow. Leading up to the rematch, Wilder said that of his recent opponents, Ortiz was the one who challenged him most. Ortiz, in fact, seemed to be winning on the scorecards up until Wilder delivered the knockout.

Wilder said in the post-fight press conference that he prefers not to think about who is winning on the scorecards, especially against someone like Ortiz. Wilder said after the fight, “He’s very crafty, he moves strategically and his intellect is very high. I had to measure him in certain places.”

Premier Boxing Champions

The rematch between Wilder and Fury is due in February and if he does the same homework he did for Ortiz, the odds are good he can do the same against Fury considering the knockdown he got in their first match. “Next, we have Tyson Fury in the rematch,” said Wilder. “It’s scheduled for February, so we’ll see. Then, I want unification. I want one champion, one face and one heavyweight champion – Deontay Wilder. The heavyweight division is too small, there should be one champion and it’s Deontay Wilder.”

Wilder also said he is the most devastating knockout artist in the heavyweight division and so far, he has been backing that statement up.

How do you think Deontay Wilder will do in the rematch against Tyson Fury?