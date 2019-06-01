Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 A ‘Done Deal’ For 2020

It looks like fight fans will get to see Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II next year.

Back in Dec. 2018, Wilder defended the WBC heavyweight title against Fury. The bout was highly anticipated with both men sporting undefeated records. The bout brought high drama with Fury almost being knocked out in the final round. In the end, the judges ruled the title match a split draw. Many have been wondering when the two will meet again and now we have an answer.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 A ‘Done Deal’

Wilder took to his Instagram account to announce that contracts have been signed for a rematch with Fury after he meets Luis Ortiz a second time:

“Well, as I always say I’m the realest champion in the business and as I’ve mentioned before I must handle all my controversial fights ASAP‼️ Luis Ortiz is first then Tyson Fury next. By no means [am] I looking [past] Ortiz, He’s a dangerous fighter but I am looking through him. (Window Shopping)… All Contracts have been signed already‼️ It’s officially on‼️”

Boxing reporter Mike Coppinger later said his sources confirmed the news:

CONFIRMED: The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is a done deal, as Wilder himself just announced. Looks like it will take place in the early part of 2020. First PBC-Top Rank co-promotion since Mayweather-Pacquiao in 2015. I expect a joint PPV, but remains to be seen — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 31, 2019

Wilder vs. Ortiz 2 is set to take place later this year. Fury is scheduled to take on Tom Schwarz on June 15.