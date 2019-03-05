Deontay Wilder: Tyson Fury Is Nothing In America Without Me

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says that former in-ring foe Tyson Fury is nothing in America without him in the mix.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder doesn’t think that Tyson Fury would have become as big a star as he has in the United States without him. “The Bronze Bomber” labeled the Englishman’s style inside the ring as “boring” and believes he himself is the key to the success of their feud (via Boxing Scene):

“The thing about it is, I’m the key,” said Wilder. “I’m the puzzle piece to it all, especially when it’s dealing with America. You know, Fury is nothing here in America if my name ain’t attached to his. He’s a boring fighter. The only thing good about him is his mouth. He just talks. That’s it.

“And the only reason we like it is because it makes us laugh, because of the accent. That’s about it. Other than that, every time they come and see this guy fight, he’s got one of the most boring styles in the heavyweight division. Once they see that style being displayed, that’s gonna be it. That’s it. With my style, I’m an exciting fighter.

“I’m one of the most exciting fighters in the division because of my knockout power. People know when they come and see Deontay Wilder, it’s more likely that you’re gonna see someone get knocked out. And that’s what people come to see, knockouts, at the end of the day.

“They don’t wanna see people get hurt, but they do wanna see how a human body lay once it gets punched in the face.”

Fury and Wilder competed in an epic heavyweight contest back in December. Despite many thinking Fury should’ve gotten the nod on the scorecards after 12 rounds, the judges turned in a Split Draw. A rematch has been called for ever since the fight’s end. Unfortunately, that just became a lot more difficult.

“The Gypsy King” recently signed with Top Rank and ESPN and is expected to make his return to the ring in June or July on ESPN+. Wilder is in negotiations for a May 18th return against Dominic Breazeale from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Showtime.

