Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Live Results

Tonight (Sat. December 1, 2018) one of the biggest boxing matches in the heavyweight division’s recent memory will go down. Undefeated knockout artist and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will face the stiffest competition of his career. He’ll face fellow undefeated star Tyson Fury from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Before Wilder and Fury go to war, however, a great undercard has been put together for boxing fans. The card features Jarrett Hurd, who will defend his middleweight titles against Jason Welborn. Also, top heavyweight knockout artist Luis Ortiz will return to the ring against Travis Kauffman.
It’s going to be a great night of boxing, so make sure to tune in. Also, make sure to follow along with MMA News throughout the night here below:
- WBC Heavyweight Title: (C) Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury
- WBA (Super), IBF, and IBO Light Middleweight Titles: (C) Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Welborn
- Strawweight: Mark Anthony Barriga vs. Carlos Licona
- Heavyweight: Luis Ortiz vs. Travis Kauffman
- Heavyweight: Joe Joyce vs. Joe Hanks
- Super featherweight: Issac Lowe vs. Lucas Rafael Baez
- Middleweight: Julian Williams vs. Francisco Javier Castro
- Welterweight: Robert Guerrero vs. Adam Mate
- Heavyweight: Chris Arreola vs. Maurenzo Smith
*MMA News’ coverage of Wilder vs. Fury will begin at 6 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**