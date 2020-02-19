Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury Plan to Leave Judges Out of Rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are days away from their rematch. The two heavyweights’ previous bouts left them with knowledge of what they bring into the boxing ring and with that in mind, both men seem to predict an early night come Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. When the heavyweights arrived in Las Vegas Tuesday, they both made their intentions to finish definitively known.

Fans should remember when Wilder and Fury last faced off it ended in a draw, and for Fury, he seems to be counting that as a loss in his mind leading up to the rematch. He does not intend on leaving it to the judges this time according to what Fury said upon arrival in Las Vegas. Fury called Las Vegas, “the home of champions,” and promises to put on a show. He added, “I am knocking that bum out in two rounds. It’s going to be an early night.”

Wilder has never been shy about going for a finish, and the knockdown he got towards the end of their first match seems to only motivate the WBC heavyweight champion to get the KO this weekend. “We all know that boxing is the hurt business and we both have bad intentions coming into this fight,” Wilder said of Fury when he made his arrival in Las Vegas. He also said that he is, “looking forward to our energies colliding and having an amazing fight.”

Wilder also predicts a knockout for the rematch but also promises to do more “amazing things in this sport.”

In one of the featurettes Showtime has been running leading up to Saturday, Wilder’s improved game in his past rematches is put on display. Which could be the reason he is slightly more favored to win than Fury.

Who do you think stands to win Saturday night, Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury?