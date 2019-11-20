Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

We’re just three days away from a heavyweight title rematch between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz.

Back in March 2018, Wilder and Ortiz collided inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Ortiz had his moments and even had Wilder stunned at one point. The WBC heavyweight king shook the cobwebs and scored a 10th-round TKO victory. They’ll share the ring again this Saturday night (Nov. 23), this time inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wilder recently admitted to reporters that he feels Ortiz gave him his toughest challenge to date.

“Even though I knocked Ortiz out the first time, it was an amazing fight,” Wilder said during his arrival yesterday at the MGM Grand. He added, “That was the fight that I was challenged the most during. I understand why none of the other heavyweights want to fight Ortiz. He’s very dangerous and I blessed him with a second chance,” Wilder said about the upcoming rematch.

The pre-fight press conference will begin at 6 p.m. ET tonight (Nov. 20). It’ll be provided by the official YouTube channel of Premier Boxing Champions. You can catch the live stream below.

Stick with us this weekend for live coverage and highlights of Wilder vs. Ortiz II.