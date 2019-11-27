Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 Set For Feb. 22

The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has a date.

Wilder is coming off a knockout victory over Luis Ortiz in their rematch, and Fury earned a unanimous decision win over Otto Wallin in his last outing. Now that both men have handled their business, the stage is set for the rematch.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 Set, Site To Be Determined

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, co-promoter for Fury, has confirmed that Wilder vs. Fury 2 will take place on Feb. 22, 2020 (via ESPN).

“We’re going to have an announcement before Christmas, but the fight is happening Feb. 22. You can go to sleep on that,” Arum said.

Shelly Finkel, co-manager of Wilder, also confirmed the date.

“It will all get worked out in early December as far as the site, but the 22nd is the date,” Finkel said. “The site is not 100 percent set, but I’m not concerned about getting the site done. We’ll meet about that and about when to make the official announcement, when to have a press conference. These are things that still need to get done.”

Arum went on to say that while the site isn’t set in stone yet, he wouldn’t be surprised if the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada plays host to Wilder vs. Fury 2.

“There is no reason to believe the MGM won’t do what they always do to attract a big fight because obviously this is the biggest fight, and no question the MGM loves to have the big fights,” Arum said. “There’s nothing written in stone, so Shelly is totally correct that the site is not 100 percent done, but all things being equal and the MGM does what they generally do, the fight will be at the MGM.”

Back in Dec. 2018, Wilder and Fury did battle for 12 rounds in one of the most memorable heavyweight boxing matches in years. Fury had great success with his boxing, but Wilder nearly knocked him out in the final frame. Somehow, Fury beat the 10-count and the fight was ruled a split draw.