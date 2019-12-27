Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 Set For February 22

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are set for their rematch on February 22. The two heavyweights will face off live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in what is being called a “historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV” event. A press release from Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) confirmed the event Wilder had alluded to after his victory over Luis Ortiz last November.

“I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening,” said Wilder. Both men have faced other challengers since they last faced one another in December of 2018 when they fought to a draw. Wilder added, “I want to give the fans what they want to see. I’ve been doing it with my last three outings – Fury, Breazeale, and Ortiz.”

I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it. -Deontay Wilder

Fans may remember in their first meeting, the knockdown Wilder scored over Fury, that Fury was able to recover from and finish the fight. It caused a dispute over Fury’s boxing and Wilder’s power that would create a lot of controversy when it was scored as a draw. However, for this rematch, Wilder promises a definitive outcome, “I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”

This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!” -Tyson Fury

Fury, after keeping busy with wins over Otto Wallin and Tom Schwarz since his bout with Wilder could not be happier to be facing Wilder again. “The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years,’ Fury said of the confirmed date in February. He added that “This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!”

With both men staying busy since the first bout, the rematch will likely give fans a definitive winner.

Who do you think wins February 22?