Highlights: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury

Last night (Sat. December 1, 2018) a tremendous heavyweight boxing bout took place in California. WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder defended his strap against Tyson Fury inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The fight was action-packed and featured a few near-finishes on Wilder’s end. Wilder knocked down Fury at one point, who got back up rather quickly.

However, in the final round of the contest, Wilder unlashed a hellacious combination that seemingly rendered Fury unconscious for a few seconds. Miraculously, Fury was able to get to his feet and continue the fight. The bout went all 12 rounds and went to the judges’ scorecards. As per usual in big boxing events, the judges’ scores were highly controversial. Fury was in control for the majority of the fight, however, Wilder’s two knockdowns couldn’t be overlooked.

The judges’ final scores read 115-111, 110-114, and 113-113 – a split decision draw. Check out some of the amazing highlights from Wilder and Fury’s fight here:

HOW DID HE GET UP pic.twitter.com/msFVFfxAQ7 — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) December 2, 2018

Wilder and Fury will likely rematch down the road, however, whether or not it’s either man’s next fight remains to be seen. It’s no secret both Wilder and Fury want a crack at heavyweight kingpin Anthony Joshua at some point.

What did you think about the fight between Wilder and Fury?