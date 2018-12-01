Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Salaries Revealed

Salaries for the boxers on the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury card have been revealed.
Tonight (Dec. 1), the biggest boxing heavyweight title fight in recent memory will take place as Deontay Wilder defends his WBC heavyweight title against “lineal” champion Tyson Fury. There’s been a lot of bad blood going into this bout but as they always say on fight night, the time for talk is over.
Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Salaries
It’s easy to guess that Wilder and Fury would be earning top dollar and you’d be right. Another boxer, however, is also making serious bank. The California State Athletic Commission has released the salaries. Peep them below (via ESPN’s Dan Rafael):
Deontay Wilder: $4 million
Tyson Fury: $3 million
Jarrett Hurd: $1 million
Jason Welborn: $30,000
Luis Ortiz: $375,000
Travis Kauffman: $125,000
Joe Joyce: $40,000
Joe Hanks: $50,000
Carlos Licona: $30,000
Mark Anthony Barriga: $25,000
Julian Williams: $30,000
Francisco Javier Castro: $2,500
Jessie Rodriguez: $7,000
Josue Morales: $6,000
Chris Arreola: $25,000
Maurenzo Smith: $16,000
Robert Guerrero: $25,000
Adam Mate: $2,500
Isaac Lowe: $5,000
Lucas Rafael Baez: $2,500
The Wilder vs. Fury weigh-ins went down without incident yesterday afternoon. “The Bronze Bomber” weighed in at 212.5 pounds, while “The Gypsy King” clocked in at 256.5 pounds. The two were separated, so there was no face-to-face staredown, but that didn’t stop Fury from firing off verbal jabs. Wilder just stared at the challenger with his mask on and later told Steve Farhood that the talking is done.
