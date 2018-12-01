Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Salaries Revealed

Salaries for the boxers on the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury card have been revealed.

Tonight (Dec. 1), the biggest boxing heavyweight title fight in recent memory will take place as Deontay Wilder defends his WBC heavyweight title against “lineal” champion Tyson Fury. There’s been a lot of bad blood going into this bout but as they always say on fight night, the time for talk is over.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Salaries

It’s easy to guess that Wilder and Fury would be earning top dollar and you’d be right. Another boxer, however, is also making serious bank. The California State Athletic Commission has released the salaries. Peep them below (via ESPN’s Dan Rafael):

Deontay Wilder: $4 million

Tyson Fury: $3 million

Jarrett Hurd: $1 million

Jason Welborn: $30,000

Luis Ortiz: $375,000

Travis Kauffman: $125,000

Joe Joyce: $40,000

Joe Hanks: $50,000

Carlos Licona: $30,000

Mark Anthony Barriga: $25,000

Julian Williams: $30,000

Francisco Javier Castro: $2,500

Jessie Rodriguez: $7,000

Josue Morales: $6,000

Chris Arreola: $25,000

Maurenzo Smith: $16,000

Robert Guerrero: $25,000

Adam Mate: $2,500

Isaac Lowe: $5,000

Lucas Rafael Baez: $2,500

The Wilder vs. Fury weigh-ins went down without incident yesterday afternoon. “The Bronze Bomber” weighed in at 212.5 pounds, while “The Gypsy King” clocked in at 256.5 pounds. The two were separated, so there was no face-to-face staredown, but that didn’t stop Fury from firing off verbal jabs. Wilder just stared at the challenger with his mask on and later told Steve Farhood that the talking is done.

MMA News will provide live coverage of Wilder vs. Fury tonight. Be sure to stick with us for live results, highlights, and the post-fight press conference. If you missed our predictions for Wilder vs. Fury, peep them here.

Last get those last-minute predictions in. Who takes it, Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury?