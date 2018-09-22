Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Officially Signed

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury is happening. One of the biggest possible fights to be made in heavyweight boxing has now been confirmed. Both Wilder and Fury have confirmed the news on their respective Instagram accounts. The fight will go down on December 1st with a venue still to be determined.

The two arenas have been narrowed down to the Mandalay Bay arena in Las Vegas, and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Promoter Frank Warren has already confirmed that a “world tour” type of of press series is in the works to promote the bout. The tour will hit cities such as London, New York, and Los Angeles. No dates have been released as of this writing.

Wilder is 40-0 in his undefeated boxing career. He comes off a 10th round knockout win over Luis Ortiz in March. While “The Bronze Bomber” has been gunning for a fight with Anthony Joshua, Fury stepped up for the challenge instead.

Fury is also undefeated in boxing with a 27-0 record. After three years away from the sport, Fury returned to the squared circle for wins over Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta. Now fans will get to see a high-quality boxing contest between two of the heavyweight division’s best.