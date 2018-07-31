Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury Targeted For Later This Year

One of the biggest heavyweights fights in boxing today could be on the horizon.

WBC heavyweight champion initially was hoping to land a fight with WBO, IBF, and WBA champion Anthony Joshua. Unfortunately negotiations for that fight fell through and the bout is more likely to take place sometime next year.

In the meantime, Wilder would like to keep busy and get a fight in before the end of the year. There’s one more big option left out there for the American knockout artist. Tyson Fury.

Ring Magazine is reporting that Wilder’s team is in talks with Fury’s camp about a meeting in December. If the fight does happen, it will go down from Las Vegas on Showtime PPV. Should the deal be made it would be Wilder’s PPV main event debut.

Fury had this to say about a possible fight with Wilder on a video uploaded to his Twitter:

“Very close to being done,” Fury said. “We’re almost done with this deal. But I won’t be overlooking Francesco Pianeta, he’s going to give me the right fight and the right work to prepare me for Deontay Wilder.

“I’ve gotta flatten him first and then Wilder, let’s dance. You’ve been dealing with (expletive) in the past in (Eddie) Hearn and (Anthony) Joshua, but I am a man of me word and if I say I’ll fight, I’ll fight ya.”

What are your thoughts on Wilder and Fury fighting each other at the end of the year? Let us know in the comments section below!