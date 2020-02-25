Deontay Wilder Will Use Rematch Clause Against Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder plans to exercise a rematch clause against Tyson Fury.

This past Saturday night (Feb. 22), Wilder and Fury did battle in a rematch for the WBC heavyweight championship. Their first meeting back in Dec. 2018 was ruled a split draw after all 12 rounds were up. Fury left no doubt in the rematch as he stopped Wilder in the seventh round. “The Bronze Bomber’s” corner threw in the towel.

Wilder Exercising Rematch Clause Against Fury

Lance Pugmire of The Athletic was able to reach out to Wilder following this weekend’s action. The former WBC heavyweight king told Pugmire that he’s ready for a third bout with Fury.

Full story coming to @TheAthleticBOX shortly: Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber tells me he is definitely exercising his rematch clause for a summer trilogy against @Tyson_Fury, that his legs were weakened by his 45-pound costume he wore to the ring to honor Black History Month. — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) February 24, 2020

Prior to the TKO loss to Fury, Wilder was undefeated with a record of 42-0-1. He was the slight favorite going into the rematch but Fury’s technical boxing was on full display and Wilder wasn’t able to land. While many were looking forward to a potential title unification bout between Fury and Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, it looks like they’ll have to wait.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn took to Twitter to call for a bout between his fighter and Fury. He feels there’s no need for a third match between Fury and Wilder as “The Gypsy King” won the rematch decisively.

There was some much-needed relief for team Joshua back in Dec. 2019. He avenged the lone loss of his career against Andy Ruiz. In June of that same year, Ruiz stunned the boxing world with a TKO win. The rematch was a different story as Joshua earned the unanimous decision victory in a one-sided affair.