Deontay Wilder’s Coach Expects ‘Quick & Emphatic’ KO Over Tyson Fury In Rematch

Deontay Wilder’s coach Jay Deas believes his fighter has Tyson Fury figured out and will get the knockout win in their rematch.

Wilder and Fury will share the ring a second time tonight (Feb. 22). In their first encounter back in Dec. 2018, a winner wasn’t decided. After 12 rounds of action, the bout was ruled a split draw. The bout brought plenty of excitement with Fury’s technical boxing on display and Wilder nearly getting the knockout victory in the final frame.

Wilder’s Coach Predicts Fast KO Win

While many argue that Fury should’ve been given the nod in his first bout with Wilder, “The Bronze Bomber” is still the slight favorite going into the rematch. Wilder’s coach Deas told Sky Sports that he’s expecting his boxer to deliver a fast knockout victory this time.

“Deontay knows what to expect this time around and I think he does the job quick and emphatic,” Deas told Sky Sports. A lot is being made of the improvements that can be made by Tyson Fury, but Deontay has also shown me a lot more since that night and I don’t believe he showed everything he’s capable of.”

Wilder is coming off yet another knockout victory. He took on Luis Ortiz in their rematch. In their first tilt, Ortiz found success but was ultimately stopped by Wilder. Ortiz once again had his moments in the rematch but Wilder was able to stop Ortiz quicker in the second go-around.

As for Fury, he had to overcome adversity in his last outing. While “The Gypsy King” earned a unanimous decision victory over Otto Wallin, two nasty cuts above his eye put him in danger of losing the fight. Fury hung in tough for 12 rounds to get past Wallin.

