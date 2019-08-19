Derek Brunson Calls Out Darren Till Following UFC 241 Win

If Derek Brunson has his way, then he’ll share the Octagon with Darren Till.

Brunson took on Ian Heinisch in the opening main card bout of UFC 241. While Heinisch had a good start in the opening frame, Brunson took advantage of his opponent’s depleted energy. Rounds two and three were all Brunson, who took a unanimous decision victory.

Derek Brunson Wants Bout With Darren Till

Now that he’s won back-to-back bouts, Brunson is hoping to create a buzz by facing a more well-known name. In a Twitter post, the number eight-ranked UFC middleweight targeted Till.

“What’s up [Darren Till]? Next move on you.”

The timing of the callout is interesting as Brunson told reporters after his UFC 241 bout that he feels like younger talent are trying to hunt him down (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I feel good. I’ve got all these young guys looking to take my spot now. Everyone keeps saying I’m getting older and just doing the same stuff. Everyone is really trying to push me cardio wise, but I’m a hard worker. I’m always staying on top of my cardio and getting it done. I just have to be ready because these guys are coming to get me. They might not be better in certain spots, but they are going to get me because everyone wants that opportunity. I remember being in their spot, looking for those big checks. But for the big checks, you have to prove yourself. You’ve got to beat people and climb up the ladder.”

Till is a welterweight, but he’s contemplated moving up to 185 pounds. While “The Gorilla” has made weight for his last two fights, he has a history of issues cutting the weight. Time will tell what Till decides to do next.