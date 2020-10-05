Derek Brunson Continues To Call Out Paulo Costa

Derek Brunson is continuing to call out Paulo Costa to fight him in December.

Following Costa’s second-round TKO loss to Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title, Brunson has been active in his pursuit of the fight. On paper, the fight certainly makes sense and Brunson has been vocal about wanting it on the December pay-per-view.

Has anyone seen or heard from @BorrachinhaMMA . Someone ask him if he’s available Dec 12 ! @AliAbdelaziz00 @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite 🧐 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 4, 2020

“Has anyone seen or heard from @BorrachinaMMA (Paulo Costa). Someone ask him if he’s available Dec 12! @AliAbdelaziz00 @mickmaynard2 @danawhite,” Brunson wrote on Twitter.

Someone make me a Brunson v Costa flyer ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 4, 2020

“Someone make me a Brunson v Costa flyer,” he added.

Derek Brunson is coming off a third-round TKO win over Edmen Shahbazyan to stop the hype train of the then undefeated prospect. The win was his third straight after decision wins over Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch. So, he certainly deserves a chance to fight ahead of him after being a gatekeeper his past three fights.

Paulo Costa, meanwhile, suffered his first loss to Adesanya. Since then he has called for a rematch which is unlikely. Instead, he will need to get another win or two so if he beats Brunson he can enter a number one contender and try to get that rematch.

Regardless, it is a fight that makes sense and would be a welcomed addition to the December pay-per-view.