UFC 230’s Derek Brunson Says Israel Adesanya Is No Jon Jones

Derek Brunson isn’t in awe of Israel Adesanya and he certainly isn’t comparing “The Last Stylebender” to Jon Jones.

Tonight (Nov. 3), Brunson will go one-on-one with Adesanya in the main card opener of UFC 230. The action will be held inside the world famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is a grudge match between the two as both men have been trading barbs going into the match-up.

Derek Brunson Laughs Off Comparisons Between Israel Adesanya & Jon Jones

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Brunson before his bout with the undefeated Adesanya. He said that anyone who compares Adesanya to Jones is misinformed (via BJPenn.com):

“People forget, I trained with Jon Jones for years. So, I know what it’s like. And, this guy don’t have the wrestling pedigree. He’s not Jon Jones, at all. He don’t have the strength. I feel very good about this match up. He got a lot of hype behind him. I’m gonna put that to rest.”

UFC 230 will be headlined by a heavyweight championship bout between title holder Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis. The co-main event will feature former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman sharing the Octagon with Jacare Souza. Weidman was initially set to have a rematch with Luke Rockhold, but Rockhold went down with multiple injuries. Souza was yanked from his bout with David Branch to take on Weidman. Branch will now meet Jared Cannonier.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 230 tonight. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

