Sunday, August 2, 2020

Derek Brunson Says He Doesn’t Get Enough Respect Following UFC on ESPN+ 31 Win

By Fernando Quiles Jr.

Derek Brunson doesn’t believe he’s getting enough respect in the middleweight division.

Brunson took on the previously unbeaten Edmen Shahbazyan in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 31 on Aug. 1. The action was held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. While many expected this to be a coming out party for Shahbazyan, Brunson ended up scoring a third-round TKO victory.

Derek Brunson Says He Isn’t Getting Respect

Brunson spoke to reporters following UFC on ESPN+ 31 during the post-fight presser. He made it clear he doesn’t believe he’s getting the respect he feels he is owed (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m not given enough respect in this division,” Brunson said. “I’m OK with earning it. There have been fights where I’ve had the flu. I went to the doctor to nurse myself back to health – and five days later to fight. … We had a hurricane in North Carolina, and I was home with the family, making sure everything was OK. I had to fight 10 days after that when I wasn’t training for two weeks.

“Nobody cares about those excuses. But whenever I have a fight, yes, I want to prepare properly and get a full camp in with the guys down there with Henri Hooft and Sanford MMA to get me ready for these big fights.”

Going into the bout with Shahbazyan, Brunson was the number eight-ranked UFC middleweight. He’s likely to keep his spot or move up with his win over Shahbazyan. Brunson is now riding a three-fight winning streak.

Brunson hasn’t suffered a loss since being stopped by current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya back in Nov. 2018. Since then, he’s earned victories over Shahbazyan, Elias Theodorou, and Ian Heinisch.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

UFC

Fighters React To Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan At UFC on ESPN+ 31

Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan put on a show in the main event slugfest.  The middleweight showdown served as...
Read more
MMA

UFC President Dana White Responds To Dan Hardy-Herb Dean Incident

UFC president Dana White has made his stance clear on the incident between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean. During...
Read more
MMA

WATCH: Fighter Disqualified After Holding Onto Choke & Shoving Referee Marc Goddard

Things got hectic during a UAE Warriors event between a fighter and referee Marc Goddard. Ahmad Al Darmaki went...
Read more
MMA

Edmen Shahbazyan Speaks On UFC on ESPN+ 31 Loss To Derek Brunson

Edmen Shahbazyan has issued a statement following his first pro MMA loss. Shahbazyan shared the Octagon with Derek Brunson...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Thinks Conor McGregor Return Makes Sense ‘At The Right Time’

UFC president Dana White feels Conor McGregor could be waiting for the right time before stepping back inside the Octagon.
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Derek Brunson Tops The List

The UFC on ESPN+ 31 promotional guidelines payouts are in. On Aug. 1, UFC on ESPN+ 31 took place...
Read more
Boxing

WATCH: Joe George Crushes Marcos Escudero With An Uppercut

Joe George made a statement against Marcos Escudero. George and Escudero did battle inside the boxing ring in a...
Read more
MMA

Derek Brunson Says He Doesn’t Get Enough Respect Following UFC on ESPN+ 31 Win

Derek Brunson doesn't believe he's getting enough respect in the middleweight division. Brunson took on the previously unbeaten Edmen...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Won’t Entertain Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao Rumors

UFC president Dana White isn't interested in entertaining the rumors of Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao. The fighting future...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Criticizes Cageside Doctor For UFC on ESPN+ 31 Headliner

UFC president Dana White believes the cageside doctor for the UFC on ESPN+ 31 main event was inexperienced. On...
Read more
MMA

Edmen Shahbazyan Speaks On UFC on ESPN+ 31 Loss To Derek Brunson

Edmen Shahbazyan has issued a statement following his first pro MMA loss. Shahbazyan shared the Octagon with Derek Brunson...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Comments on Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 Troubles

Dana White caught a lot of heat when he decided to move forward during the pandemic but when looking at the precautions...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan At UFC on ESPN+ 31

Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan put on a show in the main event slugfest.  The middleweight showdown served as...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Highlights: Derek Brunson Earns TKO Win Over Edmen Shahbazyan

Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan delivered in the main event.  The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Highlights: Jennifer Maia Submits Joanne Calderwood

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia was an action-packed co-headliner. The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout on...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Thinks Conor McGregor Return Makes Sense ‘At The Right Time’

UFC president Dana White feels Conor McGregor could be waiting for the right time before stepping back inside the Octagon.
Read more
MMA

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier Set For UFC 254

The UFC 254 card is getting some more beef in the form of Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier. ESPN's...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube